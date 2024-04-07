Theo Walcott on Arsenal’s defence after Brighton win

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott praised the Gunners defence following the 3-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

The London giants returned to the top of the league standings with a 3-0 triumph over the Seagulls. The defence was rubber tight once again and they conceded just 2 shots on target over 90 minutes.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the result, Walcott was seriously impressed by the Gunners back four and said that he is lost for words over how brave and vocal they have been over the entire season.

He said: “I’m lost for words at how brave they are. I remember when I played, the Arsenal back four were very quiet. But this, you could hear them. The trust, it’s second to none.”

Arsenal have temporarily reclaimed top spot in the league after their 10th win in 2024. The pressure is now on Liverpool to respond in their game in hand at Manchester United today.

The Reds should be overwhelming favourites to beat Man United due to the latter’s defensive woes, but it won’t be easy, particularly with the Red Devils known to turn up for the big games.

Erik ten Hag’s team picked up a hard-fought goalless draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture and they also beat their fierce rivals at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-final by a 4-3 scoreline.

Hence, it won’t be a straightforward game for the Reds and they will need to earn their victory. Meanwhile, Arsenal need to focus on their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

Bayern Munich will be visiting the Emirates Stadium for the first leg and it promises to be a thriller. Based on previous meetings, there could be goals, but Arsenal will want to be on the right side.

They have suffered three straight defeats to Bayern with an aggregate score of 15-3. Arsenal will be aiming to turnaround their fortunes against the German giants in the midweek encounter.