Arsenal ready to submit £60m offer to sign Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz and are ready to pay up to £60m for his signature, according to Defensa Central.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of the Moroccan international and he would like to sign the player this summer as he looks to bolster his attacking options.

The report further states that Arsenal are willing to test Madrid’s resolve and offer £60 million for the versatile attacker. However, Carlo Ancelotti rates the player highly and Real Madrid have no intention of selling him at the moment.

Brahim Diaz is keen on staying at Real Madrid as well and his representatives have already informed the club that he wishes to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for many years.

However, he has not had ample game time at the Spanish club. If they continue to use him as a squad player, Diaz could be tempted to move on. He has 9 goals and 5 assists to his name in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality addition to the Arsenal attack.

Brahim Diaz would improve Arsenal

The Gunners are currently lacking in depth when it comes to the attacking department and Diaz is versatile enough to slot anywhere across the front three. He could be the ideal utility player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

£60 million is a lot of money for a squad player and Real Madrid could be tempted if the offer is put on the table. They will need to make room for Kyliam Mbappe’s arrival and an attractive offer from Arsenal could be difficult to turn down.

Diaz certainly has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. The Gunners will be hoping to win major trophies every season and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Signing a versatile forward should be one of their priorities this summer and Diaz fits the bill.