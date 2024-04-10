Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has been outstanding in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen and his performances have attracted the attention of several top clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Frimpong in recent months as Mikel Arteta looks to further bolster his squad in the summer. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest as new owners INEOS prepare for a busy summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

However, it looks like Arsenal and United face further competition as Football Insider claims Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Frimpong.

He has a £35 million release clause in his contract and would be a bargain at that price so it’s no wonder the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and United are showing a keen interest.

The 23-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best full-backs in Europe and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Apart from his defensive qualities, he has been exceptional going forward and he is certainly one of the most exciting full-backs in European football right now. The Bundesliga star has 12 goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions.

Frimpong signing would unleash Alexander-Arnold

His arrival at Liverpool would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to operate in a more advanced role. The England international is more than just a full-back and he has been integral to Liverpool’s playmaking.

Signing a natural right-back would allow Alexander-Arnold to play with more freedom in midfield and he could dictate the tempo of the game and create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates from deep.

Frimpong’s style of play should be a good fit for Liverpool’s attacking approach and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can get a deal done.

But with the likes of Arsenal and United also in the running, it’s not going to be easy for Liverpool to win the race for the 23-year-old’s signature this summer.