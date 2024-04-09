Man Utd told to splash ‘crazy’ money to sign Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to splash a ‘crazy price’ to sign AC Milan star Theo Hernandez this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling with their left-back issues this season, the Red Devils have reportedly decided to reinforce this position by signing a new defender ahead of next term.

A few names have been mentioned as serious targets for the record Premier League champions with Miguel Gutierrez being among them, but Hernandez is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has previously been reported that the Red Devils are keen on purchasing the Frenchman and are ready to spend a fee of around £51m to acquire his service.

However, according to the report by Fichajes, Milan are desperate to keep hold of their star man beyond this season so they have slapped a whooping £86m price on his head to keep the vultures away. So, it now remains to be seen whether Man Utd make a concrete approach to acquire his service, knowing his inflated valuation.

Hernandez to Man Utd

The 26-year-old is set to enter the final two years of his current contract so Milan could eventually opt to cash-in on the left-back this summer to make the most profit out of his departure should they fail to tie him down into a new contract over the coming months.

Hernandez is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent years. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can create opportunities for attackers and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Frenchman can also play the inverted role as Stefano Pioli has deployed him in that role at times for Milan. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it will be extremely difficult for Erik ten Hag’s side to secure his signature if Milan stay firm on their inflated valuation.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure Hernandez’s signature in the upcoming window to reinforce their defensive department.