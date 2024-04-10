Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Anthony Patterson

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer, according to HITC.

The two Premier League clubs have recently sent scouts to watch Patterson in action against Bristol City at the weekend and they’ll have been impressed by what they saw as the 6ft 2in goalkeeper kept a clean sheet during the 0-0 draw.

Patterson has forged a reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in the country and HITC claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are among a host of top clubs showing a keen interest in his signature.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up with a concrete proposal to sign Patterson in the summer but the Sunderland Echo suggests it could take a bid of up to £20m to get a deal agreed.

Arsenal have David Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper and they have a capable backup in Aaron Ramsdale as well. However, the Englishman is expected to leave in the summer owing to the lack of game time.

Ramsdale needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Arsenal will have to replace him adequately. Patterson could be a quality number two for the Gunners if they decide to formalise their interest this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club. He has been outstanding in the absence of Alisson Becker but the Republic of Ireland international needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to fulfil his tremendous potential.

A move away from Liverpool would be ideal for him as he’s highly unlikely to play regularly when Alisson is available. Patterson could be a quality replacement for Kelleher if he does leave Anfield.

Patterson will be tempted to join

Both Arsenal and Liverpool would be exciting destinations for the young goalkeeper and he will be tempted to join either of them. A move to the Premier League will be a major step up in his career and he’d find it tough to turn down big clubs such as Arsenal or Liverpool.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. Joining a club like Arsenal or Liverpool could improve his chances of playing for England in the coming years as well.

The goalkeeper has kept 12 clean sheets in the Championship this season and he has a long term contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028.