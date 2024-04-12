Man Utd ready to pay £52 million for Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are ready to pay a substantial amount of money to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Juventus star has been on United’s radar for months and it seems that the Red Devils are prepared to make a formal move for him in the summer.

The report states that Man Utd are prepared to offer £52 million for the South American centre-back. That’s the same figure as his release clause, but it doesn’t come into effect until the summer of 2025, so it remains to be seen whether Juventus will be prepared to sell for that price this year.

Manchester United need to improve their defensive options and signing Bremer could prove to be a wise decision. Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer while Jonny Evans will be out of contract in June.

United will have to bring in quality replacements, and they may even need to sign two centre-backs, so Bremer would be a very useful addition to their squad if they could get a deal agreed.

Bremer would improve Man Utd

Bremer has proven his quality in Italian football and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League. The defender has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England and he could be a key player for Manchester united.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be tempting and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. Manchester United are regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world and he may find it hard to turn them down despite their recent struggles.

The 27-year-old defender is at the peak of his career right now and he will look to compete for major trophies with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have a quality squad at their disposal and they could easily compete for trophies with a few intelligent additions in the summer.

The reported fee might seem like a premium now but Bremer has the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons.