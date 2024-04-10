Man Utd open talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer

Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

It has been suggested that despite enduring a dire campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance this term, the Red Devils could continue with the Dutch boss next term and are planning the summer business with him as manager.

Ten Hag reportedly wants to reinforce the centre-back position, the frontline and the engine room, but it has been mentioned that United could cash-in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and sign a new right-back to replace him.

So, it seems Man Utd have started exploring the market to sign a new defender in-case they let Wan-Bissaka leave the club. Now, while citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd have ‘registered their interest’ in signing Frimpong and have now opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal.

The report further claims that Frimpong has a £34m release clause included in his current contract and the clause can be triggered before June 14 so United will have to act quickly in the summer to acquire his service.

Frimpong to Man Utd

However, Sport Bild states that the Dutchman is happy at Leverkusen and wants to continue playing under Xavi Alonso so the Red Devils will have to persuade the defender to move to Old Trafford should they formalise their interest.

The report says that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also weighing up a swoop for Frimpong this summer so Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from the European giants in getting any potential deal done.

Frimpong has burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for Leverkusen this term, helping his side mount a title charge. He’s provided 12 goals and 11 assists so far this season so he’s one of the most dangerous full-backs in Europe.

The 23-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the defender has flourished in his career in the wing-back position and doesn’t get tested enough for his defensive capabilities in that position at Leverkusen.

But, Ten Hag plays in the back-four system so there is a question mark whether he would be the best option for Man Utd to reinforce their defence should they acquire his service.