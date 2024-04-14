Tottenham and Man Utd scout Ederson against Liverpool

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly scouted Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos against Liverpool last week, according to a report from HITC.

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Italy at the end of the season, and it appears that Manchester United and Tottenham have stepped up their interest.

HITC claims that officials from both clubs were in attendance at Anfield on Thursday night to keep a close eye on Ederson. The South American produced an impressive performance against Liverpool in their Europa League win and the scouts would have been impressed with his performance.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder in the summer. They need to bring in more quality in the middle of the park. The Brazilian could prove to be an upgrade on players like Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay.

Ederson would be a quality addition

Ederson would add control, composure and defensive cover to the United side. He would help out creatively as well. The Brazilian midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Manchester United.

Similarly, Tottenham need to bring in midfield reinforcements as well. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club and the Denmark international will have to be replaced. Ederson seems like the ideal acquisition and he would be a good fit for Tottenham attacking football as well.

He is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt and both United and Tottenham have the financial resources to get a deal done with Atalanta this summer.

The opportunity to join big Premier League clubs would be an attractive proposition for the midfielder as well. It would be an exciting step up in his career so I’m sure Ederson will hope United or Spurs formalise their interest this summer.