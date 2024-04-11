Arsenal handed big boost in signing Ivan Toney



According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have the chance to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney for just £30m during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are likely to invest on a new centre-forward and they have been linked with plenty of names. Toney is one of those who has been on their radar and Plettenberg claims that they are monitoring him closely for the summer.

The respected journalist adds that the English striker could leave the Bees for an overall package between £30-40 million. West Ham United and Chelsea are also among candidates interested in the 28-year-old.

Quality striker

Toney had a brilliant 2022/23 season with 21 goals to his name before being suspended for 8 months for breaching FA betting rules. He scored 4 goals in 5 games in his comeback, but he has failed to score ever since. Despite this, he is highly rated and his experience in the Premier League would make him a quality signing.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with his services for some period of time. They were much fancied to land him in January, but an approach was not made by any suitors. There were suggestions that he could cost as much as £100 million which was probably a reason why a deal did not materialise with any club.

For £30-40 million this summer, he could be the subject of multiple bids. Arsenal could have an upper hand in signing him if they were to make an approach. The Gunners are looking at several candidates including Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, who has a vastly superior goalscoring record in the current season.

Gyokeres has netted 35 goals in his debut campaign for Sporting and would be a much better signing for Arsenal. However, we would not rule out a move for Toney. The striker is aware of the Gunners interest and it was previously claimed that he would favour them over Chelsea with the chance to compete for the league title.