Arsenal plotting swoop to sign Alexander Isak this summer

Arsenal could reportedly look to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are reportedly set to prioritise strengthening their frontline by signing a new prolific goal-scorer ahead of next season. Numerous strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres being among them, but Isak is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that Arsenal have been monitoring Isak’s performances since his Real Sociedad days and after intensive scrutiny, they have come to the conclusion that the Swedish possesses the necessary attributes to play in Mikel Arteta’s system so he would be an ideal option to reinforce their frontline.

The journalist further claims that Newcastle could be open to cashing-in on one of their key stars to stay on the right side of Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could sell Isak.

However, Romano states that Arsenal haven’t opened any concrete talks with Newcastle yet regarding signing Isak and they haven’t decided yet who they want to purchase to bolster their attack with Gyokeres on their wish-list as well.

Isak to Arsenal

Romano wrote:

“Alexander Isak is another Newcastle player attracting interest, and Arsenal have always appreciated him, even when he was at Real Sociedad. They’ve been scouting him for a while and he’s considered a really talented striker, and with the style they have I think he’s appreciated as a good fit for that style. However, I’m not aware of any direct contacts or negotiations for Arsenal to sign Isak, so it’s not something concrete at this point. I also don’t see Newcastle selling two or three important players – I think they will have to make a decision on who is the one to leave the club. “And with Arsenal, they have multiple candidates who could come in up front, with Viktor Gyokeres one of the names on their list, as well as others, while a deal for Isak won’t be easy.”

It has been suggested that Newcastle want a fee of around £100m to sell Isak this summer so the North London club will have to break the bank to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Isak has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times after moving to St James’ Park a couple of years ago. The forward is a versatile player as he is a centre-forward by traits but can also be deployed on the left flank.

So, the 24-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they secure his signature. However, Isak has struggled with injury problems in recent times and therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side should be careful about that before spending a huge fee on signing him.