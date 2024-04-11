Arsenal preparing offer to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their centre-forward department in the next transfer window. Gyokeres is one of the top names on their transfer wishlist.

Sepulveda, who previously broke the news of Fabio Vieira joining Arsenal, has now revealed that the club are preparing an offer to send to Sporting for the striker.

The 25-year-old currently has a £86 million release clause in his contract.

Quality striker

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting since his switch from Coventry City last summer. He has registered 36 goals and 15 assists from 42 games. The Swede has also been among the goals for his country and he appears likely to join a bigger European club at the end of the campaign.

Gyokeres’ agent has already confirmed that manager Ruben Amorim was a key reason behind the striker moving to Lisbon. With Amorim potentially leaving the club for Liverpool, Hasan Cetinkaya has confirmed that it will be difficult for the 25-year-old to continue with Sporting next season.

Arsenal are among his main admirers and they could make an approach to sign him as soon as the season concludes. The club tried to complete most of their transfer business last summer before pre-season and they could follow a similar strategy this summer such that Gyokeres has time to fully adapt.

The transition from Portuguese football to the Premier League has not been easy for many players. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was unconvincing in his debut campaign with Liverpool, but he has looked much better in his second year. Arsenal will be hoping that Gyokeres does not go through the same pattern. The club are yearning for a regular goal getter up front with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failing to impress consistently. Kai Havertz has fared well as a no.9, but his future could be in midfield.