Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Serhou Guirassy

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The African has burst onto the scene after enjoying a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga this term, scoring 24 goals and registering a solitary assist in 22 league appearances and guiding his team to the Champions League qualification.

The forward’s eye-catching performances for Stuttgart seemingly attracted the attention of several big English clubs ahead of the winter window as he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January. However, a deal didn’t materialise so he remained at MHP Arena.

Now, writing on HITC, Bailey has reported that although Guirassy eventually stayed at Stuttgart last winter, he has started to attract the attention of a few English clubs once again ahead of the summer window with Man Utd and Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd and Spurs’ representatives may have watched the forward in action against Borussia Dortmund last weekend – where he helped his side win the game by putting his name on the score-sheet.

Battle

Bailey also states that the 28-year-old has a £15m release clause included in his current contract and the clause can be triggered this summer. In addition, the journalist says that Guirassy is open to moving to the Premier League so the Red Devils or the Lilywhites can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price should either club make a concrete approach.

However, Bailey has reported that Stuttgart are desperate to keep hold of their star man and are trying to persuade him to sign a new long-term contract.

Additionally, the Journalist claims that Newcastle United, West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keen on signing him. So, purchasing Guirassy won’t be easy for Erik ten Hag or Ange Postecoglou’s side in the upcoming transfer window.

Guirassy has already showcased his qualities in the German top-flight this term so he could be a shrewd signing for Spurs or the Red Devils if either club eventually purchase him this summer.