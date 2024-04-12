Arsenal & Man Utd register interest in signing Rafael Leao

Arsenal and Manchester United have registered their interest in signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the San Siro Stadium from LOSC Lille back in 2019, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A over the last few years, helping his side win the Scudetto a couple of years ago.

The Portuguese initially started this campaign slowly but he has been displaying promising performances in recent times, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems after being impressed by Leao’s performances for Milan in recent years, the Gunners have registered their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by Fichajes, Arsenal are planning to strengthen their attacking department in the off-season and have identified Leao as a serious target.

Leao in demand

However, the report claims that Milan value the Portuguese at around £128m and Arsenal don’t want to meet that valuation as they are also planning to reinforce other areas of their squad.

In addition, Fichajes states that Manchester United are also keen on signing Leao and are ready to accelerate their efforts, so the Red Devils could scupper Arsenal’s pursuit of the Milan attacker.

Leao generally plays in the left-wing role for club and country. He is quick, strong, excellent in dribbling past the opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to link-up the play, can create chances for fellow attackers and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

The Portuguese is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd. However, both Arteta and Ten Hag like to deploy a high-pressing system and Leao’s work-rate off the ball isn’t up to the standards set by the Arsenal and United boss’s.

In addition, his £128m asking price seems high for a player that’s not yet the finished article. Therefore, unless Milan reduce their valuation, Arsenal and Man Utd are likely to move on to alternative targets.