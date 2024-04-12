Arsenal keen on signing Juventus star Arthur Melo



According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo amid his promising loan spell with Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Fiorentina this season and he has already registered 37 appearances. His performances have impressed the Gunners and TuttoJuve report that the Bianconeri could hand them the opportunity to sign the Brazilian at the end of the campaign.

Fiorentina currently can’t afford the buy clause agreed as part of the loan contract and Arthur is expected to return to Turin during the summer. The Bianconeri are hoping to cash in on the experienced midfielder for a cut-price fee of £17 million in the forthcoming transfer window.

Surprise deal

Arsenal could be set for a busy summer transfer window with multiple midfield exits. Mohamed Elneny is braced to leave when his contract expires on June 30. Thomas Partey could also be sold by the Gunners amid his persistent injury problems.

Jorginho had been a regular starter for the Gunners in the past few weeks, but the Italian’s future is also uncertain. The club have the option to extend his stay beyond June but as things stand, he could leave them on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal are planning to bring in a marquee midfielder, but they could invest on another cost-effective signing to provide squad depth. Arthur could be a tempting option, having previously failed to land his signature in the winter of 2022.

The Gunners were in constant talks with the Bianconeri over a loan deal at the time, but could be strike an agreement. Arthur eventually joined Liverpool on loan last season, but he played just 1 game after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old has redeemed himself at Fiorentina where he has been vastly injury-free and Arsenal could be enticed to sign him on a temporary basis next season with an obligation to buy if certain playing conditions are met.