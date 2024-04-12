Man Utd make contact over Adrien Rabiot move



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United have initiated interest in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have held a long-term interest in the Frenchman and they were first keen on landing his signature in the summer of 2022. Manager Erik ten Hag wanted to bring him to Old Trafford to bolster his midfield, but the transfer fell through at the final hurdle due to a disagreement over personal terms.

Calciomercato now report that Man United could take a second opportunity to secure his services. Rabiot’s current deal with the Bianconeri expires at the end of June and it is reported that negotiations have stopped between Juventus and the player’s agent and mother Veronique over a fresh long-term contract.

Aside from the Red Devils, Newcastle United are also mentioned as contenders to sign the 29-year-old star, who has the dream of playing in the Premier League.

Unlikely deal

Ten Hag identified Rabiot as one of his top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window. The £34 million star was convinced to join the club after a phone call from the manager, but the club were reluctant to meet his salary demands. Rabiot chose to stay after the setback and it has proved a blessing in disguise for him.

Operating from a no.8 role, Rabiot registered 11 goals and 6 assists last season. He has accumulated 4 goals and 3 assists this campaign despite suffering four short-term injuries. United are reportedly back in the hunt for his signature, but the big question mark is whether ten Hag will get the green light for a deal.

United’s board were not convinced over the player last time around which was the reason why his wage requirements were not met. With a new management at the helm under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they could be reluctant to sign the 29-year-old. The onus could be on signing players for the future over a stop-gap signing for the next few seasons.