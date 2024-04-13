Man Utd & Arsenal told to spend more than £50m to sign Toney

Manchester United and Arsenal will have to splash a fee of more than £50m to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

With Anthony Martial set to leave the Red Devils as a free agent this summer, Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next term.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd with Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko being among them, but Toney has been suggested as a serious option.

On the other hand, Arsenal are keen on signing a new prolific goal-scorer to reinforce their frontline this summer. They have also been linked with numerous strikers with Toney being mentioned as their primary target.

It has been reported that the Brentford star is willing to leave the club at the end of this season to take the next step in his career, while the Bees are open to selling.

It was reported back in January that Brentford wanted a fee of around £100m to sell Toney, however, a recent report has claimed that the London club are ready to lower their valuation significantly and are prepared to accept at around £30-40m. However, Fabrizio Romano has recently denied the news and said that Brentford won’t accept that sum for their star man and want more.

Now, writing on X, Konur has reported that Thomas Frank’s side are willing to listen to offers of more than £50m for Toney and the player is ready to leave during the off-season.

The journalist further claims that Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on purchasing him so they are preparing to go head-to-head with each other over this deal.

However, Konur states that apart from the Red Devils and the Gunners, Chelsea, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.

Konur wrote:

“Brentford will not accept offers below 50 million euros for English striker Ivan Toney. ▫️Toney wants to leave Brentford at the end of the season. ▫️West Ham, Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the English player.”

Toney has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see where the forward eventually ends up if he leaves Gtech Community Stadium at the end of this season.