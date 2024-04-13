Arsenal register interest in signing Alejandro Grimaldo

Arsenal have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, as per Football Transfers.

After moving to BayArena as a free agent last summer, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring 11 goals and registering 14 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems having been impressed by the Spaniard’s recent impressive performances for Xavi Alonso’s side, the Gunners have registered their interest in signing him.

It has been suggested that the North London club could be in the market to sign a new left-back to support Oleksandr Zinchenko. Mikel Arteta has used Jakub Kiwior in that position amid the Ukrainian’s absence this season, but he has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

So, Arsenal have seemingly started exploring the market to sign a new left-back. A few names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with Miguel Gutierrez and Ferdi Kadioglu being among them, but Grimaldo is now emerging as a new target.

Grimaldo to Arsenal

According to the report by Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing the 28-year-old and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the off-season.

The report further claims that Leverkusen are a selling club so they would be open to cashing-in on the Spaniard – who is valued at around £33m – if they receive a lucrative proposal.

However, Football Transfers says that securing Grimaldo’s signature won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also keen on purchasing him.

The former Benfica star is a technically gifted player and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is efficient in taking set-pieces and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance. In addition, Grimaldo can deliver excellent crosses from wide areas and also has the efficiency to create chances for the attackers.

So, the 28-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to play in Arteta’s possession-based system and therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for the Emirates club if they eventually acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.