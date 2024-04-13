Man Utd prioritising signing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as per Football Insider.

It is looking likely that Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could leave this summer as their contracts are set to expire at the end of this season. In addition, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s future is hanging in the balance at the moment and there is a possibility that they could also move away ahead of next campaign.

So, it has been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on revamping their backline in the upcoming transfer window. Numerous defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Leny Yoro being among them, but Branthwaite is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd are prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer and have identified Branthwaite as a ‘priority target’.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have been keeping an eye on the Englishman for a very long time and they could formalise their interest ahead of next season.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

It has previously been reported that Everton could demand a fee of around £75m to sell Branthwaite and Football Insider states that United will raise funds to lure the defender to Old Trafford in the off-season so the Toffees’ valuation won’t be an issue for the record Premier League champions.

In addition, the report says that having endured a dire campaign this term, Man Utd are set to reinforce several areas of their squad so Branthwaite won’t be the only ‘big-money’ signing for the Red Devils this summer.

After joining Everton back in 2020, the 21-year-old has now established himself in the Toffees’ starting eleven this season following a promising loan stint at PSV Eindhoven last term.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Englishman is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to acquire his service to reinforce their backline this summer.