Arsenal eyeing swoop to sign Manu Kone this summer

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone this summer, as per the French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, the Gunners are reportedly planning to reinforce the squad in the upcoming window to perform at their best once again next campaign.

Mikel Arteta is seemingly prioritising strengthening the frontline by signing a new prolific goal-scorer, but purchasing a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey is also on his wish-list.

Having moved to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid back in 2020, Partey has established himself as a key player in Arteta’s starting eleven over the last few years. However, he has been struggling with fitness problems in recent times so it has been suggested that Arsenal are open to letting him leave the club.

Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi have all been suggested as key targets for the North London club with Kone now emerging as a new serious target.

Kone to Arsenal

Writing on the Daily Briefing(via Caught Offside), Johnson has reported that Arsenal are planning to reinforce their engine room and have been ‘keeping an eye on’ Kone before making a potential swoop this summer.

The journalist further claims that Kone was linked with a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer with Liverpool being mentioned as a potential destination, however, a deal eventually didn’t materialise and he remained at the German side. But, it is likely that the midfielder will leave this summer so the Gunners could manage to acquire his service should they formalise their interest.

The 22-year-old, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final two years of his current contract so Gladbach could be open to cashing-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure.

The Frenchman is a versatile midfielder as he can play in the holding midfield position as well as the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, Kone could be a shrewd affordable option for Arsenal to reinforce their engine room if they purchase him. However, the 22-year-old has struggled with several niggling injury problems this season and therefore, the Emirates club should be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.