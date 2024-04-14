Joshua Zirkzee’s performances tempting Arsenal into bid



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the performances of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee could persuade Arsenal into making a summer bid.

The London heavyweights are expected to spend on a new striker this summer and Zirkzee has been linked with them for the past few months. It is now claimed by Tuttosport that Zirkzee is reluctant to return to Bayern Munich, who have the option to re-sign him for £34 million this summer.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who are one of his main admirers. The source claim that the progress made by Zirkzee in his 2nd season at Bologna could tempt them into a summer approach. AC Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Dutchman ahead of the next transfer window.

Good potential

Zirkzee has had a promising campaign with Bologna. He has notched up 11 goals and 6 assists from 32 appearances. His statistics are not exemplary, but he has made progress after a difficult debut campaign where he registered just 2 goals and 2 assists for the Serie A outfit.

Bologna are on course to qualify for the Champions League next term, but he could still pursue a bigger challenge elsewhere. Milan and Juventus are lucrative destinations in Serie A, but the chance to move to the Premier League with Arsenal could be an enticing option.

It is left to be seen whether the Gunners have genuine interest in signing him. If Arsenal want to compete for trophies, they need a regular goalscoring striker. Zirkzee has yet to reach those heights, but he has good potential and could be groomed into one in the long term.

The Dutchman has impressed with his finishing and chance creation this season, but he has also shown promise with his hold-up play and movement in and around the box. He would fit into the manager’s playing style, but Bologna could demand at least £50 million for his services.