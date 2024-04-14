Man United join the race to sign West Ham star Lucas Paqueta

Manchester United have joined the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer, according to Fichajes.

Paqueta has established himself as a key player for the Hammers since joining them in a club record deal. The South American’s impressive form has attracted interest from the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Fichajes says that Manchester United are showing a keen interest in Paqueta but they face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City in the race to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Paqueta has 15 goal contributions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United midfield. Although he operates in the number ten role, he is versatile enough to slot into the wide areas as well.

Paqueta will add creativity, goals, technical liability, and control in the final third. Apart from that, his relentless work ethic will be a priceless addition to the Manchester United midfield.

Lucas Paqueta will cost a premium

According to recent reports, the midfielder has an £85 million release clause , and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. They will need to add more quality in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian would be the ideal fit for them. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact.

The player is at the peak of his powers and he will be hoping to join a big club capable of winning major trophies. Manchester United are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be a tempting one.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Manchester United are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification and that could be a problem when it comes to attracting top players such as Paqueta.