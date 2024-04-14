Man Utd already in concrete talks with Frimpong’s camp



According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United are already in concrete talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong over a summer transfer.

Man United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their first-team options for the right-back position, but they could pursue a new signing with the latter’s future uncertain at the club. Wan-Bissaka’s current contract expires in June 2025 and he could be sold this summer with no negotiations over a new deal, as things stand.

In his Caught Offside column, Falk has now revealed that United have expressed an interest in signing Frimpong, who has a release clause of £34 million in his contract signed last year. The respected journalist added that the management of the Dutchman are already in concrete talks with the Red Devils over a potential summer move.

Frimpong started off his career at Leverkusen from the right-back position, but he has been transformed into a regular right wing-back under manager Xabi Alonso in the last 18 months. This has brought the best out of the 23-year-old. He has registered 12 goals and 11 assists from 37 appearances this season.

United are on the search for an attacking right-back during the summer and Frimpong would be a perfect foil for them with his attributes. He is one of the best when it comes to making overlapping runs and has also excelled with his ability to create chances. He could be their own Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Dalot has shown promise for United under manager Erik ten Hag, but the Portuguese does not possess the creativity to make regular goal contributions. Frimpong would be an upgrade on him and could go on to establish himself as the first-choice right-back under ten Hag or whoever manages the club next term. His arrival could coincide with Wan-Bissaka’s exit. The 26-year-old does not seem to fit into the club’s tactics with his lack of attacking output.