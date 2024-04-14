[Teams] Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal can reclaim top spot in the Premier League table if they beat Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Manchester City moved two points clear at the top of the table with a 5-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday afternoon so Arsenal need a win today to regain top spot.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the quarter finals of the Champions League in midweek. However, David Raya is among those to keep their place as he starts ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal once again.

Ben White also retains his place at right-back while Gabriel Magalhaes is passed fit to start despite missing training with a knock recently. William Saliba also keeps his place in the middle of Arsenal’s back four but there is a change at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Jacub Kiwior.

Jorginho also drops to the bench today with Declan Rice dropping into the holding role in front of Arsenal’s defence. Kai Havertz appears to be moving back into midfield alongside skipper Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Jesus made an impact off the bench against Bayern in midweek and he’s given a recall to start this afternoon. Leandro Trossard came on to score the equaliser on Tuesday night and he’s recalled to start in attack with Gabriel Martinelli making way.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right side of Arsenal’s attack while the likes of Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are all options from the bench for Arteta.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Aston Villa

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Cash, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam