Arsenal prioritising move to sign Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are prioritising a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as Mikel Arteta plans to bring in two major signings this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The report claims that Arsenal have identified the 25-year-old central midfielder as their prime target instead of pushing for the Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is also on their radar but he is likely to cost a lot more than Zubimendi, who has £52 million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are looking for a natural replacement for Jorginho and Zubimendi is seen as the ‘ideal’ man to come in for the Italian international. Jorginho is out of contract in the summer and has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus.

Zubimendi has already proven his quality in the Spanish league and he could relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in England. A move to Arsenal would be an exciting step up in his career but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince the player to join.

They have the financial resources to trigger his release clause in the summer but Zubimendi appears settled in Spain so he may take come convincing to agree a switch to North London.

Zubimendi would improve Arsenal

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons if he agreed the move. He could easily justify the £52m investment in the coming seasons.

Arsenal have been pushing for the league title since last season and they will want to compete for major trophies consistently. They will need to add more quality to the side in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City and an upgrade on Jorginho is needed.

Signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their priorities heading into the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old La Liga star would be the ideal acquisition for them.

CaughOffside says Arsenal are also targeting a new striker as Arteta looks to bring in two major additions this summer. Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres is named as a serious target along with Feyenoord’s Santiago Giminez as the Gunners look to sign an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus.