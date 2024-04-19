Tottenham keen on Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry

Tottenham Hotspur have a concrete interest in signing former Arsenal attacker Serge Gnabry – who could leave Bayern Munich this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a return to English football having endured a disappointing campaign at the Allianz Arena. Gnabry has made just 17 appearances in all competitions this season and could be set for a move this summer.

The report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have a ‘concrete’ interest in signing the German international as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Gnabry may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League following a frustrating stint at Arsenal. Having come through the Arsenal academy, Gnabry struggled to force his way into the starting eleven and eventually moved to Germany in 2016.

Having flourished during his time in the Bundesliga, some Arsenal fans feel Gnabry was ‘one that got away’ and would hate to see him line-up for their fierce North London rivals if he moved to Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the winger but there is no doubt he would be a superb signing for them.

Gnabry is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he would add goals and creativity to the side. He has proven himself for club and country over the years and he should be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Tottenham could use Serge Gnbary

Tottenham need to bring in quality attackers at the end of the season. A versatile attacker and a centre forward should be their priority during the summer transfer window. Gnabry has the experience of playing for a big club and competing for major trophies consistently. He could prove to be the ideal addition to the Tottenham dressing room.

The £39 million-rated attacker has had a disappointing season by his standards so far, and he has five goals to his name in all competitions. He has a contract with the German club until 2026, but Bayern could be open to selling him for the right price. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can take advantage of the situation and get a deal done.

The German international is very much at the peak of his powers, and he could bounce back strongly next season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to establish himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League.