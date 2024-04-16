Man Utd interested in signing Benfica star Joao Neves



According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United are one of the contenders to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a below-par Premier League campaign by their standards and they are currently 7th in the table and look set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

The lack of control has been a key reason behind their downfall and the hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag will want to strengthen the defensive midfield department with a quality signing.

Record claim that Man United are one of the candidates to secure the signature of Neves, who has a release clause worth £103 million in his present contract with the Portuguese champions.

Benfica have comfortably kept hold of him in recent years, but there is now an acceptance that he could be leaving. Record describe the 19-year-old as one of the best-rated youngsters in Europe.

United have already watched him in action on several occasions this campaign.

Huge potential

Neves has been immense from the no.6 position for Benfica in the last 18 months. He has become a mainstay from the role and has put in several stand-out performances for the Primeira Liga giants. He could pursue a bigger challenge in the summer and the chance to move to the Premier League could be a tempting prospect.

United are one of the elite English clubs who need to freshen up their holding midfield department. Casemiro has looked out of sorts after a good debut season. The Brazilian has been hampered by plenty of injuries and he has been playing in his own shadow. Sofyan Amrabat was signed on loan last summer, but he has hardly played.

Scott McTominay is also unreliable from the defensive position and United clearly need someone, who can establish control and dictate the tempo of the game. Neves would be an ideal candidate for the role. At just 19, he is brilliant with the ball at his feet and likes to engage in tackles and duels without committing many fouls. He is also good with his recovery pace and would be a brilliant long-term signing for United as they look to return to their glory days.