Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke this summer, as per Football Insider.

The forward has started to attract a lot of attention ahead of the summer window after enjoying a productive campaign this term, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, after being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances this season, Spurs have registered a ‘concrete’ interest in acquiring his service this summer.

The report further claims that Tottenham are ready to set aside ‘big funds’ to sign a new striker this summer so they can manage to secure Solanke’s signature. It has been suggested that although Bournemouth are aiming to get a fee of around £60m for their star man, they could eventually accept around £45m.

However, Football Insider states that Arsenal are also ‘keen’ on signing the in-form Premier League star and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the off-season.

Battle

In addition, the report says West Ham United are also plotting a swoop for him so the Lilywhites are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners are prioritising strengthening their frontline by signing a new striker this summer. Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have all been mentioned as serious targets, but Solanke is now emerging as a key option.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 26-year-old joined Liverpool before signing for the Cherries back in 2019. Upon moving to Vitality Stadium, the Englishman has managed to flourish his career in recent times.

Solanke is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable in holding-up the play, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Bournemouth star has showcased his qualities in the Premier League this season so he would be a risk-free signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Gunners eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.