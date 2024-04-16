Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Serhou Guirassy this summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly looking to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce the squad and turn their fortune around next season.

It has been suggested that despite United’s disappointing displays under Erik ten Hag’s guidance this campaign, the record Premier League champions are planning to continue with the Dutchman next season.

Ten Hag is reportedly keen on reinforcing several areas of the squad with the backline and the engine room among those, but strengthening the frontline by signing a new striker is reportedly on his wish-list as well.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Guirassy on their radar as well. Now, according to the report by Sport Bild(via Fichajes), Man Utd were keen on signing the African in January but they eventually couldn’t manage to acquire his service back then.

Guirassy to Man Utd

However, the report states that although United couldn’t purchase Guirassy in the winter window, they remain keen on signing him and could make a concrete approach ahead of next season.

Sport Bild also claims that Guirassy has a £17m release clause in his current contract so the Red Devils can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price should they formalise their interest this summer.

However, the report says that purchasing the 28-year-old won’t be straightforward for Ten Hag’s side as West Ham United are also keen on acquiring his service.

The forward has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe after displaying promising performances this season, scoring 27 goals and registering two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. The forward has been playing a key role in guiding Stuttgart to a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy has already showcased his qualities in the Bundesliga so the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League should he joins the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually decide to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline.