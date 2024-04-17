Pundit warns Arsenal about signing Amadou Onana

Former defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher has warned Arsenal about signing Everton star Amadou Onana this summer.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners are prioritising strengthening their engine room by signing a new midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi among the prime targets, however, Onana is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has been suggested that having been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Everton could be forced to sell some of their star men this summer to balance their books and the Belgian is one of their most sellable assets.

It has also been reported that the Merseyside club could accept a fee of around £50m for Onana so it looks like the 22-year-old would be a feasible option for Arsenal to reinforce their engine room.

Pundit warns Arsenal about signing Onana

However, speaking on Sky Sports (via Metro), Carragher has raised concern about Onana’s ability and said that the midfielder doesn’t have enough qualities to help a top club like Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions.

Carragher said:

“I must say this, Onana is a player who Everton may have to sell with the situation that they find themselves in financially. He came in with a huge reputation. Frank Lampard brought him in, he looks the part, did really well I think for Belgium at Wembley and there was talk of him going to other big clubs. I don’t see it. I haven’t since he’s been there. “I don’t know what he is. Is he a holding midfield player? Does he get forward? Does he get involved? The only thing I have seen him do is try to lift the crowd, that is all I ever see him do when he plays for Everton.”

Onana is an athletic midfielder and is strong in defensive contributions. However, he lacks qualities with the ball at his feet and this is an attribute that is necessary for any midfielder to have in order to flourish in Mikel Arteta’s possession-based system.

So, the Everton star might not be an ideal player for Arsenal and therefore, I think they would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the engine room.