Arsenal leading the race for Ousmane Diomande signing



According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Arsenal are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon star Ousmane Diomande this summer.

The Gunners have had a fantastic Premier League campaign and they presently have the best defensive record with only 26 goals conceded. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been tremendous as a central defensive pairing, but they continue to be linked with a move for Diomande.

As per O Jogo, Arsenal have been collecting ground information on the talented youngster and they are prepared to step up with talks soon. Chelsea and Bayern are also mentioned as suitors, but Arsenal are deemed as the main candidates to secure the signature of the highly-rated Ivorian star.

Huge potential

Arsenal were keen on signing Diomande when he was playing for Danish club Midtylland last year, but they were beaten to his services by Sporting. They have continued to monitor the performances of the young centre-back and contact has been established with his entourage, as per O Jogo.

Diomande would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners and would perfectly fit into their transfer policy. At just 20, he is one of the most sought-after young centre-backs. The Ivorian has been brilliant with the ball at his feet and has also caught the eye with his aerial and physical presence in the box.

The 20-year-old also possesses pace to recover in counter-attacking situations and rarely loses possession. With his huge potential, Arsenal seem prepared to make a huge outlay on him despite having Saliba and Gabriel in their ranks. He certainly won’t come on the cheap with this summer with a £68 million release clause in his deal.

Arsenal are likely to propose a long-term payment plan for the youngster. Sporting could be willing to do business for a fee nearer to the clause. The Gunners should have a clear advantage over Premier League rivals Chelsea, who won’t be able to offer Champions League football for next season.