Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Willian Pacho

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It has been suggested that with Joel Matip likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, the Reds are aiming to reinforce their backline by signing a new centre-back in the upcoming window.

The Merseyside club are seemingly looking to purchase a left-sided defender as they have been linked with a few left-footed centre-backs in recent times with Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Pacho is on their radar as well.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the Ecuadorian and they have already held talks with the German side to learn about the details of securing his signature.

The journalist further claims that Frankfurt are aware that their star player has started to attract a lot of attention ahead of the summer window and they are open to cashing-in on him should they receive an offer of at least £43m. So, Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to purchase him.

Battle

However, Plettenberg states that Arsenal are also keen on signing him and they have also enquired about the player’s availability before making a potential swoop this summer. So, the Merseyside club are set to face fierce competition from the Gunners in getting any potential deal done for him.

Plettenberg wrote:

“News Willian Pacho | Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Pacho and inquired about him. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware. The 22 y/o is allowed to leave Eintracht in the summer if someone pays between €50-60m in transfer fees. This price tag has been set. Contract valid until 2028. Key player.”

With Jakub Kiwior linked with a move away from the club in recent times, it appears Arsenal have started to explore the market to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for the Polish international should he leaves the club this summer.

Pacho is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position as well as in the left-back role. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Reds eventually opt to sign the South American if he leaves Frankfurt in the upcoming window.