Man Utd showing ‘very serious’ interest in signing Todibo

Manchester United reportedly hold a ‘very serious’ interest in signing OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 24-year-old’s displays during his time at Toulouse, Barcelona decided to purchase the defender back in 2019. However, the Frenchman couldn’t manage to perform at his best in the Spanish top-flight before signing for Nice a few years ago.

Upon moving to Allianz Riviera Stadium, Todibo has managed to resurrect his career in recent times. So, having been impressed by the Nice star’s displays, several big clubs around Europe have expressed their interest in signing him in recent times.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have previously been mentioned as potential suitors for the Frenchman. However, according to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have decided to prioritise strengthening their backline this summer and have been showing a ‘very serious’ interest in signing Todibo.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have already held talks with the player’s representatives multiple times and the defender is open to moving to Old Trafford.

Todibo to Man Utd

TEAMtalk further claims that Man Utd also expressed their interest in signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite but his valuation has forced United to cool down interest in him and they are now focusing on Todibo as he is available for a fee of around £40m – which is feasible for the record Premier League champions.

With Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s long-term future currently hanging in the balance at Old Trafford, it seems the Red Devils are aiming to revamp their backline ahead of next season.

Todibo is a talented player – who can play in the centre-back position as well as in the right-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Nice star could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to sign Todibo this summer to reinforce their backline.