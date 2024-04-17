[Teams] Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal are in Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final tie tonight.

The Gunners saw their Premier League title hopes dented following a shock 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It’s left them sitting two points behind Manchester City with just six games remaining, so they’re going to have to pray the defending champions slip-up to stand a chance of wrestling the title away from Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal have the perfect opportunity to respond as they take on Bayern in a huge Champions League game this evening. The tie is finely poised following last week’s 2-2 draw at the Emirates so it’s all to play for at the Allianz Arena with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that lost to Villa at the weekend but David Raya keeps his place in goal with Aaron Ramsdale on the bench. William Saliba continues his impressive partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and the pair will be looking to produce an improved display after a disappointing showing in the first leg.

Ben White continues at right-back for Arsenal while Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in at left-back meaning Oleksandr Zinchenko makes way. The Ukrainian international was criticised for his performance at the weekend and it seems Arteta has gone for a more defensively solid option in Tomiyasu tonight.

Jorginho is handed a recall to start in the holding role which frees Declan Rice to play in a more advanced midfield position. Martin Odegaard picked up a knock against Villa on Sunday but he’s recovered to captain the Arsenal side tonight.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right wing with Gabriel Martinelli recalled to line-up on the opposite flank. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus both drop to the bench with Kai Havertz leading the line up front for Arsenal.

As for Bayern, Harry Kane is the obvious dangerman in attack while Leroy Sane is fit to support the former Tottenham hitman. However, Serge Gnabry misses out against his old team due to injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Laimer, Gortezka; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane.

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich – Upamecano, Kim, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Müller, Tel en Pavlovic.

Arsenal

Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Partey, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko.