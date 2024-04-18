Arsenal told to sign Mudryk to win the title next term

Former defender William Gallas has suggested that Mikel Arteta remains keen on signing Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk and has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League title next season.

After being impressed by the Ukrainian’s performances during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, the Gunners registered a firm interest in signing the winger last year and they even submitted a formal proposal.

The 23-year-old was keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium, however, the Blues eventually swooped in and secured his signature ahead of Arsenal with a more lucrative offer.

However, upon moving to Stamford Bridge, Mudryk has struggled to flourish in the Premier League this season. Speculation surrounding his future has started to grow ahead of the summer window with Emmanuel Petit even suggesting he could make a shock move to Arsenal.

Now, during an interview (via TEAMtalk), Gallas has said that Mikel Arteta remains a fan of Mudryk due to his pace and quality.

Mudryk to Arsenal

The Ex-Gunner further claims that Arsenal will win the title next season and says Mudryk could boost their chances of doing so if he moves to the Emirates this summer.

Gallas said:

“I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him. Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that’s why Arteta likes him. Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changed his mind and you cannot forget that. I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them.”

Having splashed over £1B in recent transfer windows, Chelsea reportedly need to sell some of their star men this summer to stay on the right side of Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

So, they could be open to cashing-in on Mudryk should they receive a lucrative proposal. The West London club purchased Mudryk for a fee of around £86m but bearing in mind his recent struggles, they aren’t likely to get anywhere near that sum if they sell the forward this summer.

Therefore, Arsenal could manage to purchase Mudryk for a lower fee if they opt to make a concrete approach in the upcoming transfer window.