Arsenal have concrete interest in £50m Dominic Solanke

Arsenal have a ‘concrete’ interest in signing AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke and could agree a £50m deal this summer, as per Football Insider.

It has widely been reported that the Gunners are set to sign a new striker in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline.

Numerous centre-forwards have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres being among them, but Solanke is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Football Insider, Arsenal have started to show ‘concrete’ interest in Solanke and they could step up their attempts to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Bournemouth are keen on keeping hold of their star man but they could cash-in should they receive a ‘big-money’ offer worth around £50m.

Therefore, Solanke would be a significantly cheaper option than some of Arsenal’s other striker targets with many reportedly valued at well over £70m.

Solanke to Arsenal

However, the report states that securing the 26-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for the Gunners as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also keen on signing him this summer.

The Bournemouth star has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 17 goals and registering three assists in 32 Premier League appearances. So, it seems having been impressed by his displays this term, Arsenal have registered a firm interest in signing him.

Solanke is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish his career at the highest level. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can hold-up the play, is efficient in finishing off his chances, can link-up the play and also works hard without possession.

So, considering the Englishman is a Premier League proven striker, he could be a shrewd signing for the North London club if they decide to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the former Liverpool star or if Arteta focuses on alternative targets.