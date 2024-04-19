Arsenal ready to make offer for Ferdi Kadioglu



According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Arsenal have decided to make an offer for Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu at the end of the campaign.

The Gunners have struggled to find a reliable figure for the left-back position this season and manager Mikel Arteta has rotated between Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior in recent games.

It appears Arsenal are prepared to back Arteta with another option. Speaking to Sports Digitale, Sabuncuoglu has revealed that the Gunners have been scouting Kadioglu extensively in recent months.

The London giants have decided to make a transfer proposal in the summer. They are expected to knock on the door on Fenerbahce with a formal offer. There is no mention over the transfer fee required.

Versatile star

The 24-year-old has the ability to operate from multiple positions. He has played at right-back and on the right wing for Fenerbahce, but he has been most successful from the left-back role for the Turkish giants.

Despite being right-footed, the Turkish star has adapted well on the left flank. Kadioglu has excellent dribbling skills and has caught the eye with his overlapping runs and ability to cut inside to find passes between the lines.

He has been likened to Joao Cancelo due to his playing style and could be set for a bigger challenge this summer. Kadioglu, who has 7 goal contributions this season, could cost at least £26 million, as per Sabah in Turkey.

Arsenal could contemplate selling one of their current left-backs for his summer arrival. It could be either Kiwior or Zinchenko, considering Takehiro Tomiyasu only recently put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract.

Kiwior has been linked with a return to Serie A for some time and we won’t be surprised if a deal materialises. Zinchenko could also head for the exit door if he has no guarantee of regular game time after Kadioglu joins the club.