Man Utd pushing to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are pushing to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer.

The Brazilian star has been identified as the top central defensive target by Man United and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the 27-year-old has enticed them with his performances. The club have also been speaking with his entourage for some time and they are ready to meet the valuation required.

Bremer put pen-to-paper on a new contract with a £52m52 million release clause in December, but that only becomes active at the end of next season. Juventus are prepared to accept a similar fee this summer and it is reported that the Red Devils are not scared by the price tag for the former Torino man.

Experienced star

United have looked out of sorts in the central defensive department this season. Manager Erik ten Hag has been unable to stick with a combination for a number of games due to injury setbacks. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have all spent time on the sidelines.

Out of the quintet, only Maguire is fit at the current phase of the campaign. This has been a huge drawback for United and they will be aiming to sign a marquee centre-back who has a good fitness record too. Bremer seems an ideal candidate, having not picked up a single injury during the course of the campaign.

Aside from his terrific fitness, the Brazilian also has attributes that would suit the Premier League. He is a physically built centre-back, who likes to clear his lines and win regular duels. He also possesses good recovery pace and has the ability to control possession with his good ball-playing ability from the back.

He could be seen as a successor to Varane whose contract expires at the end of the season. The Frenchman’s career at United has been hampered by several injuries and the hierarchy have opted against renewing his contract. There is an option to keep him for another 12 months, but that has not been activated too.