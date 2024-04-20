Arsenal plot moves for Michael Olise and Alexander Isak

Arsenal are targeting a new striker and winger this summer with Alexander Isak and Michael Olise emerging as prime targets, according to a report from the Guardian.

The Gunners are in danger of seeing another promising campaign fizzle out. They crashed out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and have fallen behind in the title race after losing at home to Aston Villa last weekend.

Many feel Arsenal lack the required depth in attack to compete at the very highest level and Mikel Arteta is tipped to rectify that issue in the summer transfer market.

Widespread report suggest that Arsenal want to sign a top class striker at the end of the season and The Guardian claims Isak is emerging as a prime target.

The 24-year-old striker has established himself as a key player for Newcastle since joining the club and he has been a reliable performer in the English top flight. The Swedish international has 21 goals in all competitions this season and he is certainly one of the best attackers in the Premier League right now.

The Newcastle star is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to join the club capable of winning major trophies. Arsenal have been pushing for the league title since last season and someone like Isak could help them take that final step and win trophies now.

Isak would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus as their first-choice striker, but the Brazilian international has scored just four times in the league. He is clearly not good enough to lead the line for a club hoping to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. Although he remains an efficient player with other qualities, he is not a reliable goalscorer.

Isak should prove to be an upgrade on the Arsenal striker and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get a deal done. The report from Guardian claims that he could cost around £100m so it would be a big investment from the North Londoners.

Arsenal could also do with another winger to support the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Guardian claims that Olise is firmly on their radar after impressing with Crystal Palace in recent years.

The Frenchman is one of the best young wingers around and would be a superb addition to Arsenal’s squad. However, the report says his release clause is set at around £65m, so Arsenal would need to splash around £165m if they want to sign both Isak and Olise this summer.