Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Vinicius Jr this summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Flamengo back in 2018, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the last few years, helping his side win a couple of league titles, a Champions League trophy and a few cup competitions.

So, it is not a surprise to see that the Red Devils have been showing an interest in signing a player of South American’s qualities to reinforce their attacking department.

With Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer window, speculations surrounding the future of several Real Madrid attackers – who play in the same position as the Frenchman – have started to grow.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is also set to look after the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford – is preparing to splash the cash this summer to reinforce the squad in order to challenge for the big prizes next season.

Vinicius Jr to Man Utd

The report further claims that the Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their frontline and have identified Vinicius Jr as a ‘dream’ target. Fichajes also states that United are ‘determined’ to purchase the South American and have already started to ‘press’ hard to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Spanish outlet also says that United are ready to break the bank to acquire Vinicius Jr’s service and are prepared to spend a fee of around £170m.

It was reported that Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on signing the Real Madrid star but Ben Jacobs has recently reported(via Fichajes) that Les Parisiens aren’t looking to sign him so United are set to get a clear pathway to purchase him.

Vinicius Jr would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, he is one of the talismanic figures for Los Blancos so they aren’t likely to let their star man leave and there aren’t any indications that the forward wants to move away from the Spanish capital.

Therefore, it is going to be extremely difficult for Man Utd to sign Vinicius Jr if they make a concrete approach in the upcoming transfer window.