Man Utd register ‘serious interest’ in signing Dani Olmo

Manchester United have reportedly registered a ‘serious interest’ in signing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After coming through Barcelona’s youth system, the 25-year-old joined Dinamo Zagreb before signing for Die Roten Bullen back in 2020. Upon moving to Red Bull Arena, the Spaniard has established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga side, helping his side win a couple of DFB Pokal trophies and a German Super Cup over the last few years.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Mundo Deportivo, Sport Witness has reported that Olmo hasn’t been convinced by Leipzig’s long-term project so he is open to leaving the club this summer to take a new challenge in his career.

The report further claims that Man Utd have ‘shown serious interest’ in signing him and could make a concrete approach in the upcoming window. Mundo Deportivo also states that Olmo has a £51m release clause included in his current contract and Marco Rose’s side don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than that. So, the Red Devils will have to splash a big fee to lure the Spain international to Old Trafford.

Olmo to Man Utd

However, the Spanish outlet says that Barcelona are also keen on signing him and they have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives before making a potential swoop. In addition, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and an unnamed Premier League club have also expressed their interest in signing him. So, the record Premier League champions are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Olmo is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

The 25-year-old possesses the necessary qualities to play for any top team in Europe and therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window if they make a concrete approach.