Arsenal ‘big favourites’ to sign Zubimendi this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Having ranked through La Real’s youth system, the 25-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019 before establishing himself as a key player for his boyhood club over the last few years.

So, it seems after being impressed by the Spaniard’s recent performances in Imanol Alguacil’s starting eleven, the Gunners have registered a firm interest in signing him.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Bayern Munich and Juventus are interested in Zubimendi but neither club are expected to push forward with a deal to sign him.

The report further claims that Arsenal are keen on signing Zubimendi and they are currently ‘big favourites’ in this race. Tutto Juve also states that the midfielder has a £51m release clause included in his current contract so the Gunners will have to splash a big fee to purchase him.

Zubimendi to Arsenal

It has been suggested that the Gunners are contemplating signing a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times with Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana being among them, but the Real Sociedad star is seemingly their primary target.

Zubimendi is a deep-lying playmaker, he is technically sound, comfortable with possession, can play out against high-pressing teams, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The midfielder is a talented player and could be an ideal option to replace Partey if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the Spain international to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side are currently winless in their last three games in all competitions and as a result, they have now been knocked-out of the Champions League and have lost ground in the title race. So, they will be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tonight to maintain their title charge.