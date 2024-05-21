Man Utd open talks to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Despite enduring a disappointing campaign this term, the Red Devils have an opportunity to turn this dire season successful by winning the FA Cup on Saturday.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s future is depending on the result of this game and if Man Utd beat Manchester City this weekend then the Dutch boss could remain at Old Trafford next season.

Amid this situation, Man Utd have seemingly started planning their summer businesses to turn their fortune around next season. It has been suggested that United are set to prioritise revamping the backline this summer and in addition, signing a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund is also on their wish-list.

However, it has been reported that they are also looking to sign a new midfielder to bolster their engine room with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s futures hanging in balance at the moment. Joao Neves, Amadou Onana and Exequiel Palacios have all been mentioned as serious targets with Rabiot on their radar as well.

Rabiot to Man Utd

The Frenchman’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next month so he could be available for free if he doesn’t extend his deal with Juventus over the coming weeks.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Man Utd are interested in signing the 29-year-old and they have already opened talks to enquire about his availability.

However, the report claims that purchasing Rabiot won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Bayern Munich and Aston Villa are also keen on securing his signature. In addition, Tutto Juve states that Rabiot could remain at Juventus and he is set to hold talks with the Bianconeri over a contract extension soon.

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, considering a player of his qualities is set to be available for free this summer, it could be a great signing for United if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to sign him to reinforce their engine room ahead of next season.