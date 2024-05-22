Arsenal front-runners to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee



According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are favourites to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of AC Milan this summer.

The Gunners have been fancied to sign a new centre-forward ahead of next season and Zirkzee has been mentioned as one of the top targets. Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Milan have identified the Dutchman as a leading striker candidate, but they face stiff competition from the Premier League.

The same source claim that Arsenal are ‘above all’ in the race to sign the former Bayern Munich youngster. Bologna recently qualified for the Champions League against the odds, but the Serie A outfit could still lose their prized asset due to the £34 million release clause in his contract.

Good potential

Zirkzee had a difficult debut season with Bologna last term, but he has found his feet this campaign. The Dutchman has amassed 12 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. He may have played his final game for his club, considering he picked up a hamstring injury against Napoli in Serie A recently.

The 22-year-old has plenty of potential in him and we won’t be surprised if Arsenal make a formal approach. Kai Havertz was brilliant in the no.9 role during the back end of the campaign and this could change manager Mikel Arteta’s plans. Instead of a marquee striker, he may prefer a young and emerging ace.

Zirkzee would fall into that category. He is a modern striker who can drop into deeper attacking positions to link up play. The former Anderlecht man has also caught the eye with his dribbling and ability to get behind defenders with pace. Arsenal may see him as a star of the future rather than someone who will start for them from the off.

With a relatively low release clause in his contract, Arsenal should have trouble in paying the fee in one payment. Milan are also hot on the trail of the talented marksman, but they may not be able to compete with the Gunners financially when it comes to wages.