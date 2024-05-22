Man Utd & Arsenal interested in signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma star Paulo Dybala, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following INEOS’ takeover of a minority stake at the Red Devils, they are now set to look after the football side of the proceedings at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who’s the owner of INEOS – has already criticised Man Utd’s way of signing players over the last decades and the Businessman has made it clear that he wants to sign young talents rather than spending big on established superstars.

However, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are interested in signing Dybala from Roma and his £10m release clause has tempted the Red Devils to make a move for him.

So, this report doesn’t quite align with what Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously hinted as Dybala is set to turn 31 this year and has passed his prime. In addition, he has struggled with several injury problems this season and that should be a big warning for United to avoid finalising a deal like this.

However, the Argentinian has enjoyed a productive campaign this term, scoring 16 goals and registering 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Man Utd & Arsenal eye Dybala swoop

Fichajes further claims that Man Utd aren’t the only club eyeing a swoop for Dybala as Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a prolific goal-scorer this summer and a technically gifted player like Dybala would be an ideal option to play in Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, the former Juventus man has started to decline physically as he has struggled to play three games a week for Roma this season. Therefore, purchasing the South American to reinforce their attacking department wouldn’t be a shrewd decision.

So, Arsenal and Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the World Cup winner in the upcoming transfer window.