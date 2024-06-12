Liverpool looking to trump Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Neves

Liverpool are reportedly looking to trump Arsenal and Manchester United to sign SL Benfica star Joao Neves this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet CM Sport.

Having showcased his qualities for the Eagles last season, the 19-year-old has already secured his place in Portugal national team and is expected to play a key role for them in the upcoming European Championship.

So, following his recent emergence, a lot of big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him ahead of the summer window.

With Man Utd exploring the market to sign a new midfielder, the Portuguese has been mentioned as a key target. Arsenal are also contemplating signing a new midfielder to reinforce their engine room and have registered their interest in signing the Benfica star.

However, according to the report by CM Sport, Liverpool are looking to trump the North London club and the Red Devils in this race by submitting a formal proposal soon.

The report further claims that Neves has a £101m release clause in his current contract and Benfica don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than that figure. So, Liverpool will have to break the bank to purchase him this summer.

Battle

Having endured a dire 2022-23 season, the Merseyside club decided to spend big to overhaul their midfield department last summer. They opted to let Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leave the club and sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

However, it appears the Reds’ new manager Arne Slot is willing to sign a new midfielder this summer. Bruno Guimaraes, Ederson and Douglas Luiz have all been mentioned as potential targets but Neves is now emerging as a new serious option.

The Benfica star is a highly talented player and possesses the qualities to become a world-class midfielder in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually lure him to Anfield ahead of next season to reinforce their midfield department.