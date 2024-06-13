Arsenal express interest in signing Andriy Lunin



According to Spanish outlet COPE, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is evaluating his future at the club amid an approach from Arsenal.

The Ukrainian star had a brilliant breakthrough season with Madrid last term. He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League holders after Thibaut Courtois spent most of the campaign sidelined with injuries.

Lunin caught the eye with his exceptional shot-stopping skills while he was also good with the ball at his feet. He has another year left on his contract and COPE claim that Los Blancos have offered a fresh 5-year contract on the table.

The 25-year-old has yet to make a decision over the same after receiving offers from interesting European teams including Arsenal. Lunin could consider a new challenge as manager Carlo Ancelotti does not appear to trust him for the no.1 role.

Surprise link

Arsenal recruited David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford last summer with an option to buy. The Spaniard displaced Aaron Ramsdale in goal after the September international break and managed to become an undisputed 1st choice.

Ramsdale was limited to minutes in the Cup competitions while also featuring against Brentford where Raya was ineligible to play. The Englishman has been linked with a possible exit this summer. Arsenal could eye a solid replacement if he leaves.

Lunin, who was hailed as ‘unbelievable‘ by teammate Jude Bellingham, would be a fantastic addition to the squad for the London giants. The big question mark is whether he would join them to play second fiddle to Raya, who is likely to join on a permanent basis soon. The Ukrainian would surely want to be 1st choice if he were to leave Madrid.

Hence, the transfer link comes as a big surprise for us. We don’t see Lunin becoming the no.1 for Arsenal next season unless manager Mikel Arteta decides against activating the buy option to purchase Raya from the Bees in the upcoming transfer window.