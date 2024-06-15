Arsenal step-up interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Arsenal have stepped-up interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams, according to CaughtOffside.

The 13-cap Spain international had an outstanding season in the recently concluded La Liga campaign. He provided 22 goal contributions across all competitions for Ernesto Valverde’s side and was also a pivotal player in Bilbao’s Copa Del Rey triumph.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are plotting to swoop for the winger this month with Mikel Arteta showing keen interest in the player. The report adds that Arsenal will ‘step up’ their efforts soon to sign Williams over the coming days.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition as Williams is well admired across Europe, with Manchester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona all indicating interest in the player, as per the report.

CaughtOffside also reports that Arsenal are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in securing the services of the Spaniard as they look to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of the coming season.

Williams’ contract at the Estadio San Mamés will run until 2027 with a release clause of £42m, according to the report. The tricky winger could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Gunners especially after having such an impressive season with Bilbao and the Spanish national team.

Arsenal keen on Williams

Arsenal were excellent throughout last season and were unfortunate to lose the title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

They conceded the least number of goals and scored the second-highest number of goals in the league. They also recorded an outstanding head-to-head record against the ‘big six’ in the Premier League having gone unbeaten in their 10 games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, City and United.

However, the one aspect the Gunners need to get right if they’re to stand a chance of usurping Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League crown is adding adequate depth to their ranks.

The addition of Williams would strengthen Arsenal’s attack, as the youngster’s dribbling, eye for goal and creativity make him an archetypal fit for Arteta’s squad.

The North London giants already have Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson tussling for a place in the wings, and the addition of Williams would give the Gunners the much-needed depth and quality to stand toe-to-toe with City in contesting for the Premier League title next season.