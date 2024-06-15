Liverpool ‘make contact’ with Chelsea for Levi Colwill’s signing

Liverpool Echo (citing HITC) has reported that Liverpool have ‘enquired about’ Chelsea defender Levi Colwill with Arne Slot intending to make four new additions in his first transfer window at the club.

The report adds that the Reds have been ‘long-term admirers’ of the Englishman with their interest dating back to 2022 when the player was loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool were interested in Colwill last summer as well but did not make a move for the 21-year-old as they accepted that it would be too difficult to get a deal agreed with Chelsea.

However, as Virgil van Dijk is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool are looking to finally materialise their ‘long-standing’ interest in the Chelsea youngster’s services.

The Blues are planning to part ways with a number of academy graduates in order to raise funds but Levi Colwill remains firmly in their plans after Enzo Maresca’s arrival as the new head coach.

Colwill a promising target for Liverpool

Colwill is rated at £42 million by Transfermarkt and would be a great addition for Liverpool after impressing in his first senior year at Chelsea and with Brighton in the season prior.

The English central defender may be tempted by Liverpool’s interest as a result of numerous inconsistencies at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, if Conor Gallagher fulfills his wish of staying at the club, Chelsea also may be open to cashing-in on Colwill to raise funds and meet the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules before making newer purchases.

Colwill will not initially be a first-choice starter at Anfield but will be able to learn the trade from van Dijk, who has been one of the best in the business, before potentially playing a starring role at Liverpool.

He also has the ability to play as a left-back and can provide competition to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

It is still to be determined what phase of negotiation Liverpool are in with Chelsea but the Reds will look for clarity soon so in order to try and push through a transfer before pre-season or seek alternate options.