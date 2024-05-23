Man Utd focused on signing Benfica star Joao Neves



According to O Jogo (via SportWitness), Manchester United are especially keen on signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo as their defensive midfield options. Among the quartet, Amrabat is anticipated to leave when his loan deal expires this summer.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over the futures of Casemiro and McTominay and one of them could be sold. The former seems a likely candidate to head for the exit door amid his disappointing second season with Man United.

O Jogo now report that Neves could be on his way out of Benfica with some world giants and ‘especially’ United said to be ‘very determined’ to sign him.

The midfielder has a release clause worth £102 million in his contract and it is reported that Benfica could keep it as a reference for negotiations this summer.

Huge potential

Neves has developed into one of the best young defensive midfielders in world football. He has been brilliant with his close ball control and distribution from the no.6 position for the Primeira Liga giants.

With his excellent progress, Benfica seem to be bracing for his potential exit. United are one of his main admirers and could swoop for his services this summer as they look to add more quality in their midfield.

Neves would be a top-notch signing for United. He is a strong ball-playing midfielder who likes to engage in tackles and duels. He does not lose possession easily and has the pace to make ball recoveries.

Despite his tender age, the wonderkid could be seen as an upgrade on Casemiro and McTominay. Casemiro has looked a shadow of himself this season while McTominay has hardly impressed defensively.

It is unlikely that United will afford the £102 million release clause and a deal could depend on whether Benfica are willing to negotiate.

Benfica may not provide much of a discount as there will be plenty of competition for a player described as ‘excellent‘ by Bruno Fernandes.