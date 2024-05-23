Arsenal eye move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow



According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Arsenal are serious about signing Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as they look to add more competition for David Raya next season.

The London heavyweights currently have Raya as their first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. The Spaniard was signed on a season-long loan from Brenford last summer. The Gunners are expected to trigger the option to buy him soon.

It is now reported by De Telegraaf that Arsenal are eyeing a quality competitor and back-up for the Spaniard. Bijlow has been earmarked as a top target after monitoring his performances. Liverpool are also keeping tabs on him.

Back-up goalkeeper

Ramsdale has been Arsenal’s deputy goalkeeper since Raya made his Gunners debut. The Englishman made only 11 appearances in the recent campaign and he could push for a new challenge away from the Gunners this summer.

This could pave the way for the arrival of Bijlow, who is a quality ball-playing goalkeeper. The Dutchman is much better with the ball at his feet compared to Ramsdale. He completed 33 passes with an accuracy of 86% last season.

The 26-year-old has also excelled with his long range distribution and averages almost 6 long balls per game. His save percentage was only 67% last season, but that may not be a concern for the Gunners with their strong defence.

With Ramsdale likely to head for the exit door, Arsenal could use some of the funds recouped to land Bijlow. The Netherlands star could be signed for a package in the region of £20 million based on last summer’s asking price.

Liverpool are also admirers of the talented shot-stopper and Arsenal may need to act quickly to avoid a bidding battle this summer.

The Merseyside giants may need a solid back-up behind Alisson Becker for next season with Caoimhin Kelleher fancied to pursue a new club in the search for regular first-team football.